Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €64.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser In…

Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) received a €64.00 ($65.31) price target from equities research analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In… in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser In…’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 19.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VAR1. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on shares of Varta in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €74.00 ($75.51) target price on shares of Varta in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Warburg Research set a €65.50 ($66.84) target price on shares of Varta in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($96.94) target price on shares of Varta in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($104.08) target price on shares of Varta in a research report on Monday.

VAR1 stock opened at €79.20 ($80.82) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €80.49 and a 200-day moving average of €86.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29. Varta has a 12 month low of €67.88 ($69.27) and a 12 month high of €165.90 ($169.29). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.66.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

