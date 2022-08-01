Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €64.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser In…

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2022

Varta (ETR:VAR1Get Rating) received a €64.00 ($65.31) price target from equities research analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In… in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser In…’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 19.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VAR1. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on shares of Varta in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €74.00 ($75.51) target price on shares of Varta in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Warburg Research set a €65.50 ($66.84) target price on shares of Varta in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($96.94) target price on shares of Varta in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($104.08) target price on shares of Varta in a research report on Monday.

Varta Price Performance

VAR1 stock opened at €79.20 ($80.82) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €80.49 and a 200-day moving average of €86.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29. Varta has a 12 month low of €67.88 ($69.27) and a 12 month high of €165.90 ($169.29). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.66.

Varta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.