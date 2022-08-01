Vectorspace AI (VXV) Market Cap Tops $21.88 Million

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Vectorspace AI has a total market cap of $21.88 million and approximately $98,153.00 worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vectorspace AI coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00002134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vectorspace AI has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.64 or 0.00447542 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000187 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000304 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000690 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $488.56 or 0.02089467 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.68 or 0.00272343 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Vectorspace AI Profile

Vectorspace AI (CRYPTO:VXV) is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,865,003 coins. Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vectorspace AI is vectorspace.ai. The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vectorspace AI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

