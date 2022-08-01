Veil (VEIL) Trading Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

Veil (VEIL) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Veil coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Veil has a total market cap of $205,752.61 and $36.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Veil has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Veil alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,038.59 or 0.99928117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00044196 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00213519 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.43 or 0.00253434 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00116322 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00051184 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000206 BTC.

About Veil

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com.

Veil Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.