Velas Price Tops $0.0419 on Top Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. In the last week, Velas has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0419 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $97.75 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 57.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003603 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000500 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002123 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000235 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000796 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 167.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,333,136,604 coins. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

