Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the June 30th total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Venus Acquisition Stock Performance

VENA remained flat at $10.29 on Monday. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,795. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17. Venus Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VENA. RPO LLC purchased a new position in Venus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,106,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Venus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Venus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Venus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Venus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. 74.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Venus Acquisition Company Profile

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market.

