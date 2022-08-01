Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 312,333 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 7,127 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.3% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $15,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,996,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $101,717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 860.0% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 336,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after purchasing an additional 301,800 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 41,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $46.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.26. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $56.26.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

