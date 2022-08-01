Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.10-$5.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.41. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.21. The company had a trading volume of 661,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,252,906. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $43.76 and a 12-month high of $56.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.95 and its 200-day moving average is $51.26. The company has a market capitalization of $194.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.33.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.06.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,045,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,928 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $540,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,222 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,370,144 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $528,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,569 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,423,370 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $276,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,207 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,206,382 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $265,213,000 after purchasing an additional 223,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

