Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.93.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vertex from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Vertex from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Vertex Stock Performance

Vertex stock opened at $11.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -562.50, a P/E/G ratio of 54.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Vertex has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $22.88.

Insider Transactions at Vertex

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vertex had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Vertex’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 6,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $80,877.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,442,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,357,389.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 34,968 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $338,490.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,919.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 6,723 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $80,877.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,442,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,357,389.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 261,253 shares of company stock worth $2,907,592. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Vertex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,311,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex by 712.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Vertex by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Vertex by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in Vertex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,384,000. Institutional investors own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Featured Stories

