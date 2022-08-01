Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) vs. OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Head-To-Head Analysis

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) and Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OrganiGram and Verve Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OrganiGram $62.43 million 5.38 -$103.09 million ($0.09) -11.89 Verve Therapeutics N/A N/A -$120.31 million ($8.40) -2.93

OrganiGram has higher revenue and earnings than Verve Therapeutics. OrganiGram is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verve Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

11.8% of OrganiGram shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.5% of Verve Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for OrganiGram and Verve Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OrganiGram 0 2 4 0 2.67 Verve Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80

OrganiGram currently has a consensus price target of $3.05, indicating a potential upside of 185.05%. Verve Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $48.50, indicating a potential upside of 96.99%. Given OrganiGram’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe OrganiGram is more favorable than Verve Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares OrganiGram and Verve Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OrganiGram -27.78% -11.81% -10.35% Verve Therapeutics N/A -27.37% -25.77%

Summary

OrganiGram beats Verve Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co., Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates. The company also engages in the wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis derivative based products to retailers and wholesalers for adult-use recreational cannabis. It sells its products through online, as well as telephone channels. Organigram Holdings Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Moncton, Canada.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc., a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Beam Therapeutics Inc.; a development and option agreement with Acuitas Therapeutics, Inc.; and a Cas9 license agreement with The Broad Institute and the President and Fellows of Harvard College. The company was formerly known as Endcadia, Inc. and changed its name to Verve Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2019. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

