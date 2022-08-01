Viemed Healthcare (VMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Viemed Healthcare to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.
Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.90 million. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 10.05%. On average, analysts expect Viemed Healthcare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Viemed Healthcare Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of VMD opened at $7.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $311.17 million, a P/E ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Viemed Healthcare has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $7.97.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Viemed Healthcare Company Profile
Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viemed Healthcare (VMD)
- Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
- Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
- Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
- Twitter’s Up For Third Week In A Row: What’s Next For The Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.