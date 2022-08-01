Viemed Healthcare (VMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Viemed Healthcare to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.90 million. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 10.05%. On average, analysts expect Viemed Healthcare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VMD opened at $7.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $311.17 million, a P/E ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Viemed Healthcare has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $7.97.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 22.5% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 17.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 2.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 168,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the first quarter worth $1,589,000. 63.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

