VIMworld (VEED) Price Hits $0.0021 on Exchanges

VIMworld (VEED) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One VIMworld coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. VIMworld has a market cap of $11.44 million and approximately $54,121.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VIMworld has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.12 or 0.00620537 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,224.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002212 BTC.

About VIMworld

VIMworld (VEED) is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal.

Buying and Selling VIMworld

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIMworld should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIMworld using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

