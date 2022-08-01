VINchain Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $137,359.00 (VIN)

VINchain (VIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 1st. VINchain has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $137,359.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VINchain has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One VINchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,156.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003903 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004423 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002208 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00132185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00033000 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

VINchain Profile

VINchain (VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io. VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VINchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

