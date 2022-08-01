VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS) Short Interest Down 36.0% in July

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the June 30th total of 46,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VIQ Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VQS. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its stake in shares of VIQ Solutions by 729.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 1,468,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 1,291,880 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VIQ Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of VIQ Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 12.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on VIQ Solutions from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

VIQ Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

VQS stock opened at $0.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54. VIQ Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). VIQ Solutions had a negative net margin of 58.21% and a negative return on equity of 100.86%. The business had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 million. Analysts expect that VIQ Solutions will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIQ Solutions Company Profile

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.

