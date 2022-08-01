Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Silvant Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Silvant Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,341 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.9% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Visa Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:V opened at $212.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.91 and its 200 day moving average is $210.55. The stock has a market cap of $403.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $248.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
