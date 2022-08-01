Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the June 30th total of 2,430,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Vital Farms Price Performance

Shares of VITL traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.49. 1,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,781. The stock has a market cap of $466.59 million, a P/E ratio of -168.57 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02. Vital Farms has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $20.17.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $77.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.00 million. Vital Farms had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vital Farms will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,975,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,043,272.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 41.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,757,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth $1,768,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 4.8% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VITL shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vital Farms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.30.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading

