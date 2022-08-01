W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.22-$5.30 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. W. P. Carey also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.22-5.30 EPS.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of WPC stock opened at $89.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.79. W. P. Carey has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $89.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.67.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 37.52%. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.059 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 154.18%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WPC. Raymond James boosted their target price on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded W. P. Carey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price target on W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a market perform rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.20.

Institutional Trading of W. P. Carey

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 11.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 112,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

