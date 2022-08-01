W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $27.25-28.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $26.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.0-15.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.75 billion. W.W. Grainger also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $27.25-$28.75 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $520.63.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 1.0 %

W.W. Grainger stock traded up $5.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $549.04. The stock had a trading volume of 17,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,730. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.23. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $391.16 and a 12 month high of $544.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $473.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $485.28.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,672.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 67.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 33.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 212.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after buying an additional 17,553 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

