W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Sets New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $545.00 and last traded at $544.88, with a volume of 3952 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $543.53.

The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.53. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

Several brokerages have issued reports on GWW. Wolfe Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Stephens upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $520.63.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total transaction of $135,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,672.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,672.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,942,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 159.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 273,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,236,000 after buying an additional 168,190 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after buying an additional 155,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,019,353,000 after buying an additional 140,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,017.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,904,000 after buying an additional 130,493 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $473.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $485.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

