Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,682 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $139.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart stock opened at $132.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.86 and a 200-day moving average of $137.46. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $361.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

