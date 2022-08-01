Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.62-$1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.36 billion-$150.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.25 billion. Walmart also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.69-$5.81 EPS.

Walmart Stock Up 0.7 %

Walmart stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.97. The stock had a trading volume of 166,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,671,599. The company has a market cap of $364.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.46. Walmart has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walmart from $166.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.33.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 2.9% in the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Walmart by 36.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $647,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 29.1% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

