Warburg Research Analysts Give CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) a €67.50 Price Target

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) has been given a €67.50 ($68.88) price target by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 59.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($77.55) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($69.39) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($82.65) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($54.08) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

Shares of ETR:COP opened at €42.24 ($43.10) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €43.56 and a 200 day moving average of €49.99. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 29.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.51. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €36.30 ($37.04) and a 12-month high of €82.80 ($84.49).

About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

