Warburg Research Analysts Give Takkt (ETR:TTK) a €16.20 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €16.20 ($16.53) price objective on Takkt (ETR:TTK – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TTK has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($19.39) price objective on shares of Takkt in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €12.00 ($12.24) target price on shares of Takkt in a research note on Friday.

Get Takkt alerts:

Takkt Stock Performance

Shares of ETR TTK opened at €13.32 ($13.59) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68. Takkt has a 12 month low of €13.54 ($13.82) and a 12 month high of €16.78 ($17.12). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €15.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €15.30. The stock has a market cap of $873.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02.

Takkt Company Profile

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, the rest of Europe, and the United States. The company operates in three segments: Industrial & Packaging, Office Furniture & Displays, and FoodService. The Industrial & Packaging segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, and swivel chairs, as well as special-purpose products, such as environmental cabinets and containers for hazardous materials under the KAISER+KRAFT brand; and office and business equipment to smaller corporate customers under the Certeo and Büromöbelonline brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Takkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.