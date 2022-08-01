Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cigna by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,976 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Cigna by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Cigna by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $315.00 price objective on Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.28.

Cigna Trading Up 0.8 %

CI opened at $275.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.53. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $282.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 27.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,965,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,965,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,740 shares of company stock valued at $20,621,935. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.