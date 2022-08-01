Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 902 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,822,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 10,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $102.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a PE ratio of 69.03, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $150.74.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.03%.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.62.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

