Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $147,000 Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 77.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,202 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 4,693 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,400 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 16,764 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 17,477 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $38.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $56.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.70.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

