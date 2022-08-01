Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $552,369,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 759.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,031,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,321 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,563,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,232,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,535 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,601,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.53.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $53.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.19. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

