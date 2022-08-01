Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Purchases 693 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 118.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,279 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,751,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in eBay by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,435,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $783,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,575 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in eBay by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $396,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,372 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,730,780 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $381,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,288,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

eBay Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at $838,259.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $48.63 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.16%.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.