Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 224.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $111.10 on Monday. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $140.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. Redburn Partners downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $155.00 to $149.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

