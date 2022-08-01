Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 378 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth $602,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $75.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

MET opened at $63.25 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $73.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.17.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

