Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MCK stock opened at $341.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.94. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $192.38 and a twelve month high of $342.54.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 26.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total transaction of $68,322.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total value of $68,322.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total transaction of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,561,959.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,628 shares of company stock worth $23,779,745 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.69.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

