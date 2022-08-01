WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires New Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,155,927,000 after buying an additional 462,751 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $266,928,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,886,000 after acquiring an additional 89,908 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 292.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 110,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,886,000 after purchasing an additional 82,498 shares during the period. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $357.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $314.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.86. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $283.72 and a twelve month high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.50.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.