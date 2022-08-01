WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $157,000 Stock Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 981.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AllianceBernstein Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE AB opened at $44.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.58. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $57.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.30.

AllianceBernstein Announces Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The company had revenue of $971.40 million during the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.77%.

Insider Transactions at AllianceBernstein

In other news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,139.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AllianceBernstein news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 1,400 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $56,854.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,707.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,139.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.