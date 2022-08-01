WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $185,000 Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 82.0% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,459,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,445,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,571,618,000 after purchasing an additional 256,598 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BABA opened at $89.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.55. The stock has a market cap of $242.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $203.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.13.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

