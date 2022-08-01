WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $999,000 Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in State Street were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,647,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,571,225,000 after buying an additional 736,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of State Street by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,572,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,737,731,000 after buying an additional 697,276 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in State Street by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,529,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $328,208,000 after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in State Street by 4.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,386,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $307,341,000 after purchasing an additional 137,868 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT opened at $71.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.79 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.13. The firm has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61.

State Street Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.12.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

