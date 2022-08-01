WASHINGTON TRUST Co Increases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 537.5% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 39.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.10.

International Business Machines stock opened at $130.79 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $118.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

