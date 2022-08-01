WASHINGTON TRUST Co Lowers Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.9% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $599,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 40.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $1,497,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.9% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD opened at $61.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.67. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.56 and a twelve month high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.13.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

