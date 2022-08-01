WASHINGTON TRUST Co Lowers Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 235,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $8,877,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $76,013.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,903 shares in the company, valued at $390,885.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 759 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $76,013.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,903 shares in the company, valued at $390,885.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,406 shares of company stock worth $1,852,995. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.0 %

Several analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “maintains” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Shares of AEP opened at $98.56 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $104.81. The stock has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.65.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.30%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

