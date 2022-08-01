WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases 450 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $411,853,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,816,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,196,000 after buying an additional 933,145 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,870,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,650,000 after buying an additional 21,024 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,314,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,121,000 after buying an additional 234,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,107,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,359,000 after acquiring an additional 204,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $91.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.75. The firm has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.76. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.47 and a fifty-two week high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

