WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 244,442 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 88.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,442 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the first quarter worth $54,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the first quarter worth $7,485,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Cerner by 212.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 907,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,937,000 after acquiring an additional 616,850 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cerner in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $94.92 on Monday. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $95.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.67.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CERN shares. Argus downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cerner in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

