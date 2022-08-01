Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $15,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 54,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $164.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $170.18.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on WM shares. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.57.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

