Waters (WAT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Waters to post earnings of $2.63 per share for the quarter. Waters has set its Q2 guidance at $2.55-2.65 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $11.90-12.10 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $690.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Waters to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Waters Stock Up 0.6 %

Waters stock opened at $364.03 on Monday. Waters has a twelve month low of $288.32 and a twelve month high of $428.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Waters

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Waters to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.63.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 33.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Waters by 2.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Waters by 51.6% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Waters during the first quarter worth about $782,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Waters during the first quarter worth about $596,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

