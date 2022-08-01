Waves Enterprise Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.19 Million (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 1st. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $3.32 million and $1.19 million worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for $0.0792 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.60 or 0.00635481 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00016229 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

