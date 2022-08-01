WAX Market Capitalization Tops $243.12 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar. WAX has a market cap of $243.12 million and $44.00 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WAX alerts:

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000798 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 167.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00069388 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,908,288,319 coins and its circulating supply is 2,120,254,531 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.