Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for State Street (STT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for State Street (NYSE: STT):

7/22/2022 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $74.00.

7/19/2022 – State Street was given a new $78.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore ISI.

7/13/2022 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $65.00.

7/12/2022 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $93.00 to $69.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $101.00 to $91.00.

7/11/2022 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $74.50.

7/6/2022 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/1/2022 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/1/2022 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $71.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/28/2022 – State Street was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock.

6/24/2022 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $78.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/14/2022 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $80.00.

6/2/2022 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $106.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

State Street Stock Performance

NYSE STT traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $70.52. 6,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,673,333. State Street Co. has a one year low of $58.79 and a one year high of $104.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

State Street Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STT. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

