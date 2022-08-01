Weil Company Inc. Acquires 382 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Weil Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,153 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 908 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1,689.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,211 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 13,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.70.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,516 shares of company stock worth $9,035,749. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $159.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $430.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.08). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

