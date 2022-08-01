Weil Company Inc. Sells 581 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Weil Company Inc. cut its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 585.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Ambarella in the first quarter worth $52,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 45.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMBA. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $200.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.20.

Insider Activity

Ambarella Stock Performance

In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $172,846.25. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 903,296 shares in the company, valued at $59,843,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $260,865.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,918 shares in the company, valued at $45,713,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $172,846.25. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 903,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,843,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,297 shares of company stock worth $688,055 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMBA opened at $86.55 on Monday. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.99.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $90.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading

