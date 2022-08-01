Weil Company Inc. Sells 6,374 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Weil Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,374 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Yext were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Yext by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yext by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Yext by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Yext by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yext by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yext

In other Yext news, COO Marc Ferrentino sold 16,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $88,364.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,415.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,520.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Marc Ferrentino sold 16,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $88,364.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,415.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,947 shares of company stock worth $377,836. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Yext Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:YEXT opened at $4.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14. Yext, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $14.07.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.71 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson set a $6.00 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Recommended Stories

