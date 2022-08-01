Weil Company Inc. Sells 817 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Weil Company Inc. reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 736 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 543 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $375,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 37,028 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,323,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $562,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.72.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.0 %

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST opened at $541.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $483.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $513.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

