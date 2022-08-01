Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 71.5% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 27,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC opened at $43.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.29. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.98%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

