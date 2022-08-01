WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target Raised to $220.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $217.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.36% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of WEX to $206.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $212.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.73.

NYSE WEX opened at $166.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. WEX has a 12-month low of $123.01 and a 12-month high of $197.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.70. WEX had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that WEX will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total transaction of $134,676.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,657.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total transaction of $134,676.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,657.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.09, for a total transaction of $294,103.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEX. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in WEX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of WEX by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of WEX by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

